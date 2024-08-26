4 killed, 10 injured in explosion in North Waziristan's Razmak

The picture shows a site of blast in Peshawar. — Geo News/File

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: An explosion in the Razmak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district killed at least four people, Geo News reported on Monday citing district administration.

The blast took place in the Razmak Bazaar which also wounded more than 10 people who have been moved to a hospital, according to the administration.

This incident comes at a time when Pakistan, particularly its KP and Balochistan provinces, are witnessing a surge in terror activities for the past few months.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident in Razmak, offering his condolences to the families of those who died in the attack.



Expressing his determination to continue efforts for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country, the president prayed for the departed souls.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the blast and offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

"The entire nation is determined to end terrorism," said Governor Kundi.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents are reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — KP and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from as many as 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.