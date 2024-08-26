Chehlum processions underway across Pakistan amid heightened security measures

Mourners take part in a procession on the tenth day of Ashura during the Islamic month of Muharram, in Karachi. — AFP/File

Millions across Pakistan are observing the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with religious zeal with several small and large mourning processions and religions gatherings planned in various cities amid heightened security measures.

The day commemorates the 40-day-mark of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) and his family and features majalis and religious gatherings wherein scholars recall Imam Hussain's (RA) courage and determination to underscore need to stand up against injustice.

The authorities have enforced strict security measures, including a ban on pillion riding as well as suspension of cellular services in various cities.



In Karachi, the main procession will depart from Nishtar Park and will culminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah after passing through traditional routes.

The participants will offer noon prayers at Imambargah Ali Raza located at the MA Jinnah Road.

Meanwhile, the majlis at Nishtar Park has already commenced with renowned scholar Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi addressing the participants.

In Punjab's capital Lahore, the main Chehlum procession departed Haveli Alif Shah and is continuing on its traditional routes.

The procession will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, Chehlum procession departed from Alamdar Road near Shuhada Chowk and will culminate at Bahisht-e-Zainab graveyard.

Furthermore, another procession in the provincial capital departed from Hazara Town which will end at Hazara Town cemetery.

Several processions are also planned in Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Kohat, Bannu, Parachinar, Gilgit, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other cities.

Security measures

The mourning processions are being held amid strict security measures enforced by the authorities.

In Karachi, roads leading to the main procession have been blocked with containers with Sindh Rangers and Sindh Police personnel providing security.

Expert snipers have been deployed for the security of the main procession which will have aerial monitoring as well as via CCTV cameras.

Cellular services have been suspended in various cities across Sindh, including Karachi, as part of the government's bid to ensure foolproof security for the Chehlum processions.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has said that mobile phone services have been suspended in Khairpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Shikarpur.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security on the main procession's route along with an increase in intelligence gathering in the surrounding areas.

The minister has also called for the bomb disposal squad's (BDS) deployment to be ensured for sweeping and clearance of the procession route as well as entry points.

In Lahore, more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to the various processions across the city.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana has said that a three-tier security is being provided to the people attending the processions.

Security will remain on high alert until the end of processions and meetings, the police officer added.

In Quetta, shops and business centres located on processions' routes have been sealed with entry points also being closed off. Furthermore, Police personnel have been deployed on the rooftops and entrances as well.

Meanwhile, a ban has been imposed on the entry of cars and motorcycles into Parachinar along with the suspension of mobile services and the closure of the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

Mobile services have also been suspended along the procession route in Rawalpindi with more than 4,600 security personnel along with 215 officers providing security.



