Sabrina Carpenter shares heartfelt message for Danielle Fishel amid cancer fight

Sabrina Carpenter is sending love and support to her former Girl Meets World co-star, Danielle Fishel, amid Fishel's ongoing battle with breast cancer.

The 25-year-old singer expressed her gratitude after Fishel, shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the release of Carpenter's latest album, Short n' Sweet.

In the post, she recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis—was seen holding a vinyl copy of Carpenter's album while sitting in a Target shopping cart, continuing a special tradition the pair have maintained with every new album release.

"This never gets old," Fishel captioned the photo. "Short n' Sweet out nowwww! I will climb into a Target cart for you even when I'm 100 years old. Congratulations on sharing this masterpiece with the world!"

In the comments, Sabrina kept her message simple but heartfelt, writing, "Love you forever."

The two actresses and longtime friends first met when Carpenter was cast as Maya Hart, the best friend of Cory and Topanga Matthews' daughter, Riley, on the Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World.

Since then, Danielle Fishel has been one of Carpenter's biggest supporters, with a playful tradition of celebrating each album release.

She has shared photos of herself sitting in a shopping cart for every major drop, including Singular Act I in 2018, Singular Act II in 2019, and Emails I Can't Send in 2022.

The latest post honoring Short n' Sweet continues this cherished ritual.