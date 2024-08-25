Justin Bieber dad makes first statement after welcoming grandchild

Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber's dad expresses his feelings on X on the birth of baby Bieber

Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy gets emotional as his son welcomes first child with wife Hailey.

The proud granddad took to X, formerly Twitter, expressed his emotions in a heartfelt post, summing up his feelings in a single word, "Papa."

The Baby hitmaker, who shares a close bond with both his parents despite their separation, welcomed his firstborn on Friday, August 23.

The Grammy winning announced the happy news in an Instagram post, with a sweet photo of the new-born's tiny foot in focus.

Justin also shared that his son shares the same initials as himself and some of his siblings, “JB” as he named him Jack Blues Bieber.



Meanwhile, the new-mom Hailey, also shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement about their new addition to her fans.



Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette gushed over her first grandchild as she called the baby’s arrival a “miracle” and proclaiming she already loves the child “FOREVER.”

Justin and Hailey first revealed to fans about their growing family on May 24, as they marked the six months of pregnancy in the surprising news.