Jennifer Garner silences John Miller split rumours amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner and John Miller enjoy a dinner date, defying breakup rumours

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still going strong despite reports that Ben Affleck is eyeing a reconciliation his ex-wife amid Jennifer Lopez divorce.

Affleck, who was married to Garner for 13 years and share three children together, was leaning on the Alias star for support as he navigated his marital problems with Lopez.

Meanwhile, reports of conflict between Garner and her boyfriend John Miller emerged, sparking rumours of a possible split between the two.

The reports suggested that Miller was not happy about the growing friendship between Garner and Affleck.

A source informed Daily Mail that Miller and Garner had been experiencing a “divide” because of Garner’s friendship with Affleck as she was supporting him during a tough time.

The source added that “John doesn't like sharing Jen” and is concerned with how much time Garner has put into the Bennifer split, implying that Miller cannot help feeling insecure of his girlfriend’s ex.

However, the couple appeared happy as they enjoyed a dinner date on Friday, August 23. The 46-year-old businessman and 52-year-old actress were seen laughing, walking towards their car, in LA.

Amid rumours about their possible split, the same source confirmed that the Elektra actress and Miller have not broken up and that their friends and family are sure their “they will be together for a long time.”

The Bennifer divorce might have affected their relationship but the source remarked that both Garner and Miller “want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done.” And that it is admittedly going to take a little time.