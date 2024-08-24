Balochistan man rewarded for rescuing family stuck in Killa Abdullah flood

Killa Abdullah Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Farooq is handing over an appreciation certificate and cash prize to the excavator operator, Mohibullah, in Killa Abdullah on August 24, 2024. —Reporter

KILLA ABDULLAH: Multiple cash prizes have been announced for an excavator driver, as well as scholarship for his son, over his valiant act of rescuing a family stuck in flash flood in Killa Abdullah.

The excavator operator, Mohibullah, rescued five family members, including three children and a woman, who were travelling in a car that got stuck in severe flooding in Toba Achakzai area on August 19. He risked his own life to carry out the rescue mission by himself.

The Quetta corps commander gave Mohibullah Rs0.5 million cash prize, whereas the Balochistan government announced educational scholarship for his son under the Balochistan Education Programme.

As people feared to help the family stuck in the flash flood, Mohibullah rode a bike to home and brought an excavator. In the video circulating on social media, he can be seen skillfully maneuvering the machine to bring the vehicle to dry land.

People from across the country have widely appreciated this valiant act.

Meanwhile, Hilal-e-Ahmar Balochistan Chairman Abdul Wali Khan Ghabizai and Awami National Party (ANP) member of the Balochistan Assembly Zamrak Khan Achakzai announced Rs0.2 million each for the rescuer. Achakzai also announced that he would hold an event in honour of Mohibullah upon his arrival in Quetta.

Killa Abdullah Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Farooq gave appreciation certificate and cash prize during an event at his office held to appreciate the excavator operator.

Talking to Geo News, Mohibullah said when he reached near the vehicle he heard children crying. He thought he would at least try to rescue the family if he could not pull the vehicle out of the flood. “Allah blessed me with an unseen help [to save the family],” he said.

He said the vehicle’s owner wanted to give him all the money he had with him but he refused to take it as he did it for Allah.