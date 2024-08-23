Jennifer Lopez suffers another setback amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez received heartbreaking news after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The singer's ex-partner Alex Rodriguez has been flourishing with his new lady love Jaclyn Cordeiro as the Boy Next Door star suffered with traumatic end of her marital life with the Air director.

According to People magazine, the baseball player is spending "quality time" with family and is indeed very happy with his girlfriend.

Previously, fans speculated that Rodriguez had taken a jab at his ex when he posted an inspirational quote on his Instagram the same day Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

Rodriguez posted a quote which reads, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction."

For the unversed, the musician and the American businessman dated for three years before Bennifer's romance rekindled.

However, an insider claimed that the post had coincidentally aligned with the timing of Lopez and Affleck's divorce as Rodriguez is already in a happy relationship and is not looking back at his past relationship.

The 49-year-old former sportsman and the Marry Me actress split in March 2021. Soon after the breakup Affleck and Lopez were seen together, insinuating dating rumours.

Bennifer rekindled past romance and officially got married in July 2022 but the marriage could only survive two years and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.