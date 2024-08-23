Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson dragged into row with King Charles

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson dragged into royal row

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has been dragged into royal row amid ongoing feud between Prince Andrew and King Charles over royal lodge.

There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of York could move to Ferguson's empty £4 million central London home from Royal Lodge amid a row with King Charles.

Fergie is making headlines about her role in rescuing her ex-husband from ever growing crisis. However, Andrew continues to grapple with the King over keeping his royal residence in Windsor.

The Duchess has been hauled into the row after neighbours claimed that her London house remains empty. The two-bedroom Georgian house is located in Belgravia - a short distance from the homes of their two daughters.

On the other hand, royal insiders and former aides claim that Andrew is said to be facing mounting pressure to leave 30-room royal residence, which he shares with Ferguson, and move to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former royal residence Frogmore Cottage amid security concerns.

Fergie's London home, which the author purchased two years ago, has lying empty for a significant period of time, according to neighbours.

"It's been empty for quite a while now, but we have seen Fergie on the odd occasion," one local told the MailOnline.



Another added: "I've never seen anybody go in and out of there or seen the lights on at night. But that's not unusual for around here because a lot of the homes are not occupied on a regular basis."



There are speculations that Sarah and Andrew could return Royal Lodge to the monarch to protect the future of his two daughters with the royal family.

According to official Land Registry documents, Sarah cannot sell the home without written consent from her daughters - which one source claimed is possibly because they had paid for the sale.

However, Andrew is refusing to budge and is under no obligation to vacate the Royal Lodge with over five decades remaining on the lease he signed in 2003.