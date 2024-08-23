John Cena opens up about filming awkward scenes with Amy Schumer

John Cena opens up about filming awkward scenes in trainwreck

John Cena recently shared some of his most awkward moments, including his nude scenes, on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

He recalled filming a comedic s*x scene with Amy Schumer in the 2015 movie Trainwreck, saying: "Amy is an angel, she made the environment so comfortable, and then when I got the part, eventually they were like, 'Yeah, it's a s*x scene. We want you to do elaborate and crazy stunt s*x, and all those lines you had? We're probably not going to use them, we're just going to do this stunt s*x scene.'"

“This is like a great production. But dude, man, catering was right there, and the sound tent was right there,” the WWE star continued.

“There are so many people you need to make a movie. There is nothing intimate about it. Nothing. So it’s real embarrassing, and on top of that, to do a comedic sex scene when you’re making fun of yourself? They were literally like, ’Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can.’”

Cena revealed that his most uncomfortable experience wasn't the s*x scene with Schumer, but rather his 2024 Oscars sketch, where he presented an award almost completely nude.

He considered this experience to be even more unpleasant than the s*x scene.

“I walk out in front of a room of my peers — many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them],” he said.

“I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room, and I’m gonna go out there, with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?’”