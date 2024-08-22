Miranda Lambert will be honoured at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Miranda Lambert to receive Country Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Miranda Lambert is going to be honoured with the country icon award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards next month.



In a press statement shared with PEOPLE, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment said, “Miranda will receive the award because of her decades-long career in which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry.”

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” read the statement.

Jen stated, “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

Earlier this month, the country music star explained how she's embraced being a mentor for younger artists during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast.

“Since I don't have children of my own, I want to use that part of what I've learned for younger generations, especially of artists because nobody tells you how this goes,” mentioned Miranda.

In July, the singer revealed that her next album, a 14-track project titled Postcards From Texas, will be released on September 13.

She told PEOPLE, “I made this record in Texas. I hadn't made an album in Texas since I was 18. I went down to Arlyn Studios in Austin, and Jon Randall, who's my bestie and co-writer and co-producer, we worked together a lot.”

Meanwhile, Shania Twain will host the People’s Choice Country Awards, which will be held on September 26 at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.