Ben Affleck delayed divorce as the 'attention' kept him 'relevant': Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary

Ben Affleck’s reputation as a private person is being questioned as reports emerge that he postponed his divorce from Jennifer Lopez to stay in the spotlight.

TMZ broke the news that JLo filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20, finally putting to rest the months-long speculation about their relationship status.

However, a new report by The Sun revealed that Affleck wasn’t in a rush to end things because he “enjoyed the speculation,” as did Lopez.

A source told the outlet, “People assume Ben hates the spotlight, but he arguably enjoys it even more than she does.”

“He’s revelled being back in the spotlight, he loves how people are so obsessed with their relationship and the whole ‘Bennifer’ tag,” the tipster added, explaining that “it keeps [Affleck] super relevant.”

They further claimed, “Being Jennifer Lopez’s partner made people care about him again. He knew that once they officially split, the media and public interest in him would fade.”

The insider did not point any fingers, noting that both Ben and Jen are “very difficult human beings” and are “just not compatible.”