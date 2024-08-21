Taylor Swift over the moon for breaking Michael Jackson’s 35-year-old record

Taylor Swift earns major milestone with her Eras tour in music career: Deets inside

Taylor Swift is over the moon after breaking Michael Jackson’s 35-year-old appearance record at London’s Wembley Stadium.

On August 20, the Cruel Summer reportedly performed the eighth show of her Eras Tour in London, surpassing late music icon’s record who played seven times during his Bad tour in 1988.

“You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour,” said the 34-year-old via PEOPLE.

Taylor told the crowd, “We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it.”

On the same concert, the singer was joined onstage by Bleachers’ lead vocalist Jack Antonoff and British singer Florence Welch.

Interestingly, Florence and Taylor performed their song, Florida!!! for the first time.

“I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces],” stated the songstress while introducing Jack.

Taylor further said, “I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight.”

The Blank Space crooner revealed that the songs she and Jack performed “were some of my favourite ones that we have done together”.

Meanwhile, Taylor has concluded her European tour and now she’s going to return to the United States with her first show on October 18 in Miami.