Madonna sparks outrage with hurtful comments about fans

Madonna is in hot water after a shocking interview resurfaced, in which she referred to her fans as "fat, unattractive and spotty".

The hurtful comments have sparked widespread criticism and may lead to a fan revolt.

A 1991 interview has resurfaced, showing Madonna describing her fans as mainly "overweight girls or guys" with "lots of acne" who "pester" her.

The clip, which caused a stir, gained over 500,000 views on X (formerly Twitter) after being shared on Monday, likely causing concern for Madonna and her team.

In the interview with the Washington Post, Madonna said: "I don't mind when people come up to me in a restaurant and go, 'God, I think you're great'. I love that. It's the obsessive fanatics whose attention seems very hostile.

"It's beyond admiration. It's very crazy . . . it's always fat people, too. They are the most unattractive social outcasts, like really overweight girls or guys with lots of acne that follow me around and pester me.

"It's frightening because not only are they bothering me but they're horrible to look at, too."

Despite facing criticism on social media, Madonna stood by her remarks, refusing to apologize or retract her statements, and instead chose to defend her comments.

According to The Sun, she said: "I don't give a f*** if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug.

"That's not normal. That's weird. It's weird how people think you know a person just because you see them online or because you listen to the art they make.

"I'm allowed to say no to creepy behaviour."