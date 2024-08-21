Kate Middleton indebted to Prince Harry's unmatched sacrifices

Kate Middleton - who's not on speaking terms with Prince Harry after the Duke's exit from the royal family - has always be thankful to her once beloved brother-in-law's unmatched sacrifices for her.



Princess Kate "can’t simply forget" Prince Harry's kindness as the Duke's feud rages on with Prince William, according to royal sources.

Harry "used to help" Kate when she was having trouble and "feeling down", something she reportedly can't ignore despite the family fall out.

The royal sources claimed the Princess of Wales, who's battling cancer, cannot shut out how Harry "went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family".

On the other hands, the two royal brothers are believed to be at loggerheads, which has left the Princess stuck in the middle. William and Harry's never-ending feud erupted following the Duke's criticisms of his family in his highly-controversial memoir, Spare and Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, it is thought that Kate "doesn’t blame" Harry "for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect Williams to do exactly the same thing".

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring," a source told Closer.

"And the fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word.

"People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up. Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease," according to the sources.

"She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out. Yes, it’s hurtful that things have fallen apart the way but at the same time she doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect Williams to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed."

They went on defending the Prince of Wales as he's also in trouble due to his father and King Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis, explaining: "William doesn't want to squabble with Kate, especially not while she’s in the condition she's in. But at the same time, he's absolutely adamant that there will be no softening in his line towards Harry.



"And so there have been some difficult conversations. He tries to avoid the subject, but Kate is not giving up and it’s unlikely that she will, which is good news for Harry. There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."