Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck committed to their one shared responsibility

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to prioritising their parenting responsibilities despite their ongoing divorce.

According to People, an insider revealed that the estranged couple remains dedicated to keeping their children at the forefront of their lives.

"The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," the source emphasised.

Lopez, known for her hit single On the Floor, is the mother of 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

Affleck, 52, meanwhile shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and The Accountant star have been actively involved with their blended families before their divorce filings in recent months.

A source close to songstress noted that she "tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken" that the outcome of all their efforts is a divorce.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the second anniversary of their Southern wedding ceremony after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

In her filing, she listed the couple's separation date as April 26, 2024. The couple had legally married in July 2022, just a few months after their engagement in April 2022.