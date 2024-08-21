Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relationship timeline: romance over the years

Bennifer breaks off after rekindling past love two decades later

The romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began when they co-starred in Gigli.

The movie may have flopped but their offscreen connection was off the charts. Lopez had recently filed for divorce from second husband Cris Judd in June 2002, and soon her romance with the Gone Girl actor bloomed.

The Marry Me singer was engaged to Affleck by November, hence the beginnings of Bennifer. However, before the nuptials could take place, the couple called it quits after two years of dating in 2004.

The two went their separate ways, finding love somewhere else. Affleck got married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. Meanwhile, Lopez married Marc Anthony.

Eventually fate brought them together two decades (and divorces) later. the two rekindled their romance in 2021, tied the knot in 2022.



However, fate played again and Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage in August 2024.

Where it all began:

The two met on the set of Gigli, when Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. Lopez filed for divorce in June 2002 and it was finalised the following year.

Bennifer were engaged by November 2002 as Affleck proposed with a six-carat pink diamond ring. In 2003 Lopez and Affleck filmed their second movie together, Jersey Girl.

The first break-up

In September 2003, just days before the wedding, the couple called it off and blamed "excessive media attention" as the reason but remained together. In January 2004 Lopez and Affleck officially announced their split.

J. Lo revisits fond moments with Affleck for the first time

"I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," the On The Floor songstress told Jess Cagle in March 2016.



Affleck lauds former flame publicly

In February 2020 Affleck proclaimed Lopez should have received an Oscar for her work in Hustlers. "She should have been nominated. She's the real thing," he told New York Times.

Bennifer returns

In May 2021, reports emerged the couple was spending time together again. An insider told Us Weekly that the pair was vacationing in Big Sky, Montana and "looked very happy together."

In June 2021, the two lovebirds were spotted in public, cuddling and holding hands as they headed to a dinner date, via Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted on multiple dates since as they began showing off their reunion more openly. They were caught locking lips during one of their dates.

Lopez said in an interview that she's "never been better" and that it was the "best time of my life."

By August 2021, Affleck and Lopez had introduced their children to each other.

First red carpet together

In September 2021, The duo attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Affleck's movie The Last Duel.

After they made their relationship red carpet official, the couple did not hide their affection for each other, but made a decision about keeping things private after learning their lesson from the last time. Lopez called it the bond "so sacred and special" and shared that she will "hold a little bit of that privately."

The proposal

Despite wanting to keep details of their relationship private, the Waiting For Tonight songstress revealed how the proposal took place.

J.Lo teased the engagement news on Twitter, telling her fans that she has something exciting to share. After the initial announcement, Lopez detailed in another On the JLo newsletter that Affleck proposed on April 2 while she was in the bathtub. She wrote,

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she shared in an Instagram video. She expressed that she was taken “totally off guard” and was left speechless.

Bennifer 2.0 wedding[s]

Us confirmed on July 17 that the pair had obtained a marriage license on Saturday, July 16, before walking down the aisle in Las Vegas. The actress released wedding photos hours after the outlet confirmed that the couple secretly got married in Las Vegas on July 17.

The pair took their vows at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot for a second time on August 20 at his Georgia residence. The newlyweds jetted off to Lake Como, Italy for honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez: This is her... now.

In November 2022, Lopez announced her ninth album, This Is Me ... Now, exactly 20 years after the release of 2002's This Is Me ... Then. The previous album, which came out during their first relationship, included for Affleck titled, Dear Ben.

Lopez unveiled the new track list for the latest album via Instagram on November 25 which included another song dedicated to Affleck titled Dear Ben pt. II.



While promoting the album, Lopez shared that her wedding ring from Affleck has the following engraved on it, "Not. Going. Anywhere."

Beginning of the end

In February 2024 Lopez dropped her cinematic masterpiece alongside her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now. A documentary about the making of the film accompanied the release, titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Affleck made cameos in both movies. He was supportive of the project, but at the same time expressed his discomfort in being featured.

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” he said in the documentary. “If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

Split rumours surface

Split rumours emerged after the couple was not seen together publicly for more than a month, an unusual thing for the pair, who never shied away from PDA.

Reports suggested later on that the couple were living separate lives as Affleck moved out of their marital home.

In June 2024, A source told Us that the couple, who were making public appearances with their wedding rings, were selling their shared L.A. home.

“Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it,” they further added.

The same source also revealed the much speculated insight that the two had been “discussing divorce” then while trying to sell their house.

Moreover, a different source shared that Affleck was “never” happy in the house.

The Greatest Love Story Ever... ends after two years

In official filings obtained by multiple outlets, the Lopez filed for divorce on August 20th, their second wedding anniversary, from husband Ben Affleck, ending the whirlwind romance once again.

In the documents, the official date of separation was stated as April 26th, 2024.

