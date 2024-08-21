Kevin Feige hints at Robert Downey Jr.'s potential MCU comeback

In a surprising turn of events, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige proposed a potential return for Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite his character Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame.

Downey and his wife, Susan, were discussing future projects with Feige when the idea was floated, leaving the door open for a possible comeback.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me if you were to come back …’” Downey said in the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?’”

Downey and Feige explored the creative hurdles that would need to be overcome to bring Tony Stark back into the MCU fold.

“How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?” Downey recalled.

Added the actor: “And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character. Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.”

Downey Jr. had a meeting with Bob Iger at his house to explore opportunities for working together on Disney's theme parks and live experiences.

Iger was on board with the Doctor Doom idea and promptly set up a visit to Disney's Imagineering Campus for Downey and Feige, where they could discover the innovative work being done.

“You want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time,” said Downey. “What is going on there, right now, is so beyond my expectations of what was possible.”

Since departing the MCU, Downey Jr. has maintained friendships with directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers) and Jon Favreau (Iron Man).

Recently, at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced the Russo brothers' return to direct two upcoming Avengers films: Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).