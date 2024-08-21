Duchess Sophie takes Princess Charlotte under her wing as Kate recuperates

Princess Charlotte, who is set for some heavy royal responsibilities in the future, is growing a close bond with her mentor amid Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.



The nine-year-old royal is seemingly influenced by the Sophie Wessex as she is developing her own sense of style and taste.

“There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching,” a senior royal source told The Sun. The source also added that the two have been taking shopping trips together.

The Princess of Wales, who is often known for her sartorial choices which have delighted fans over the years. However, after Kate announced her shocking diagnosis in March, she has been missing in action.

Hence, the Duchess of Edinburgh and he daughter Lady Louise have taken Charlotte under their wing and have been looking after her as Kate recuperates.

Moreover, the insider shared that Kate loves the fact that Charlotte gets on so well with them.

“Louise adores Charlotte too, but doesn’t see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland,” the source said of the 20-year-old royal who concluded her second year of university.

Duchess Sophie is often spotted making conversation with Charlotte like a comforting presence, which otherwise could be a very nerve-wracking experience for a nine-year-old.

The warm connection shows that Charlotte will have the support from her elders, once she takes on a major role, much like Princess Anne, in the royal family.