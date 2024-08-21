Selena Gomez cries after landing 'Emilia Perez' role in throwback video

'Emilia Perez' received a standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May

Selena Gomez had the sweetest reaction to finding out she got the part in the new award-winning movie, Emilia Pérez.



Following the success of the Spanish musical crime comedy released in May 2024, the 32-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share a video captures the exact moment she found out she landed the role of cartel wife Jessi Del Monte in the film.

The clip showed a casually-dressed Gomez sitting on the sofa mere moments after she received the news.

“I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't want to cry," she exclaimed, holding her hands to her face in disbelief.

Despite trying to hold back tears, her friend Gabby, who was filming, encouraged her to let the emotions flow.

“This is gonna be so cool, Gabby!” Gomez gushed, clearly excited about the opportunity.

The Emmy nominee included the video as part of a carousel post, which she captioned, "When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between loll."

The carousel also featured images of Gomez embracing her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, posing in various outfits, and a dramatic mirror selfie with a blonde, bloodied look.

Upon the premiere of the movie at the Cannes Film Festival earlier his year, the Only Murders in the Building star was similarly moved to tears after receiving a lengthy standing ovation.