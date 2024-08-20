Beyoncé’s stunning image reveals launch of her new whisky 'SirDavis'

Beyoncé's new whisky blends tradition with unique innovation in bold launch.

Beyoncé is making waves in the spirits world with the launch of her new American whisky, SirDavis.

The 42-year-old icon revealed her latest venture, crafted in partnership with Moët Hennessy and Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden.

The whisky's name is a heartfelt nod to Beyoncé's paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a legendary moonshiner from the American South during the Prohibition era.



In a charming twist on history, Hogue was known for hiding bottles of his moonshine on trees around his farm for friends and family to discover.

Reflecting on her new creation, the singer shares, "I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky, and I wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling."

"When I found out my great-grandfather was a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated,"



Beyoncé said. "SirDavis is my way of honoring him and creating a new legacy together."



In collaboration with Moët Hennessy and Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, Beyoncé has crafted a whisky that respects tradition while offering a fresh experience.

"You can taste it better than I could ever tell you—welcome, SirDavis," she adds.