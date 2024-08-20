Tom Cruise flees London as estranged daughter Suri begins fresh chapter

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' marriage unraveled by Scientology influence.

Tom Cruise was spotted in a flurry of activity as he rushed into his helicopter and made a hasty exit from London on Monday.



While Cruise continues his high-octane filming schedule for the latest Mission: Impossible installment, his 18-year-old daughter Suri is embarking on a new chapter of her own at Carnegie Mellon University.

Suri has chosen to drop her father's last name and instead adopt her mother Katie Holmes' middle name, Noelle.

This decision highlights Suri's support for her mother, the Dawson's Creek star, and underscores a fresh start for the college student, who has had no contact with Tom Cruise for over a decade.

Top Gun star has not been seen publicly with his daughter Suri for nearly a decade, signaling a significant distance between the two.

Sources reveal that Cruise’s involvement in Suri's life has been minimal, with his role largely limited to financial support.



Cruise and Suri's mother, Katie Holmes, finalized their divorce in 2012 after six years of marriage.

The split followed Holmes' departure from both the marriage and the Church of Scientology, a religion to which Cruise remains deeply committed.

As part of their divorce settlement, Cruise agreed to provide Holmes with $400,000 annually until Suri turned 18 and to cover her college expenses.

Despite being physically absent from her life since 2013, Cruise has continued to fulfill his financial obligations under the agreement, including covering medical, dental, and educational costs.

While his financial support has been unwavering, his direct involvement in Suri's life has been negligible.

Suri, now 18, recently embraced her new identity by adopting her mother’s middle name, Noelle, and has started her college journey at Carnegie Mellon University.

Sources indicate that despite her estranged relationship with her father, she is thriving and happy in New York City, reflecting a well-adjusted teen who has flourished away from the public eye.



