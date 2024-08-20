Halle Berry lifts lid on unforgettable experience with Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry heaps on praises for Die Another Day co-star Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry is offering an inside scoop on her relationship with James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

During an exclusive interview with Wired, the Oscar-winning star shared how Brosnan, who played her love interest in Die Another Day, changed her perspective on relationships.

She shared that meeting Bond had helped restore her faith in men.

Berry said, “He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

The actress revealed that, despite being a fan of James Bond films, she never dreamt of appearing in one.

“Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history."

“Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce.”

The pair worked together on the 2002 film, marking Brosnan's last outing as the iconic James Bond.