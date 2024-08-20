Halle Berry lifts lid on unforgettable experience with Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry is offering an inside scoop on her relationship with James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.
During an exclusive interview with Wired, the Oscar-winning star shared how Brosnan, who played her love interest in Die Another Day, changed her perspective on relationships.
She shared that meeting Bond had helped restore her faith in men.
Berry said, “He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”
The actress revealed that, despite being a fan of James Bond films, she never dreamt of appearing in one.
“Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history."
“Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce.”
The pair worked together on the 2002 film, marking Brosnan's last outing as the iconic James Bond.
Gracie Abrams finds new romance following split from longtime boyfriend Blake Slatkin
King Charles, Princess Kate finally manage to enjoy well deserved holiday together after after months of cancer...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make 'desparate' move to heal royal rift
Shannon Beador denies fraud allegations, seeks legal fees from ex