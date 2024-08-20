Ryan Reynolds' busy schedule puts life plans with Blake Lively on hold

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the Hollywood power couple, are facing challenges in their marriage due to his demanding schedule, making their desire for a fifth child uncertain.

A source revealed to Life & Style magazine, "Ryan has never been busier and is constantly flying over to the U.K. for his business with Wrexham A.F.A. and to L.A. to schmooze with all the studio people," indicating that his hectic lifestyle is taking a toll on their shared goals.

Reynolds, 47, is extremely busy, with his promotional tour for Deadpool & Wolverine being just one of his many commitments.

Through his production company, Maximum Effort Productions, he is also juggling various other projects, making his schedule incredibly demanding.

“He’s got his brands to take care of, like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin,” the source said.

“He’s amazing at doing it all while Blake tirelessly raises the kids and relies as little as possible on the nannies.”

On the other hand, Blake, who had a cameo in Deadpool, is taking care of the couple’s four kids: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023, “she’s got her own movie career and brands to run as well,” the insider said.

“So the two of them barely have a moment of downtime, let alone the bandwidth to plan around the best baby making schedule.”

“They do a great job with the PR and presenting this image that they’re joined at the hip, but that’s because they’re brilliant with their timing.”

However, earlier the Spirited star teased to E! news that he wants a fifth kid, regardless of the chaotic life.

“The more the merrier,” the Waiting star said. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house.”