Jacob Elordi gets candid about feeling lost after 'Euphoria'

Jacob Elordi explains his post-Euphoria struggles

Jacob Elordi shares his stance on feeling 'disenfranchised and directionless' after wrapping up the latest season of Euphoria.

During an exclusive interview with Interview Magazine earlier this month, the Australian actor opened up about the struggles he faces as a television actor.

He said, "Post-Euphoria, I often feel disenfranchised and directionless.

"I find it hard a lot of the time to stay motivated and this idea of 'celebrity.' It makes it hard to keep finding interest and truth in the work."

The young heartthrob turned to Dane, who plays his onscreen father in the ‘controversial’ teen drama, inquiring more about his inspiration behind the project.

To which the 51-year-old responded, “I try to remain as teachable as I can.”

"I think the moment I stop rediscovering the craft, I'm more or less dead. It's not a craft that can be mastered, in my opinion."

Elordi rose to fame after making appearances in films like Swinging Safari and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

His breakthrough role came in 2019 with the release of Euphoria, which led to a second season in 2022.