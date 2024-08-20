Jacob Elordi gets candid about feeling lost after 'Euphoria'

Jacob Elordi shares his stance on feeling 'disenfranchised and directionless' after wrapping up the latest season of Euphoria.
During an exclusive interview with Interview Magazine earlier this month, the Australian actor opened up about the struggles he faces as a television actor.
He said, "Post-Euphoria, I often feel disenfranchised and directionless.
"I find it hard a lot of the time to stay motivated and this idea of 'celebrity.' It makes it hard to keep finding interest and truth in the work."
The young heartthrob turned to Dane, who plays his onscreen father in the ‘controversial’ teen drama, inquiring more about his inspiration behind the project.
To which the 51-year-old responded, “I try to remain as teachable as I can.”
"I think the moment I stop rediscovering the craft, I'm more or less dead. It's not a craft that can be mastered, in my opinion."
Elordi rose to fame after making appearances in films like Swinging Safari and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.
His breakthrough role came in 2019 with the release of Euphoria, which led to a second season in 2022.
MGK recalled a heartbreaking conversation with 15-year-old daughter Casie that pushed him to get sober
Michael Keaton opens up on ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and compares it with the original
Taylor Lautner and his wife were seen grooving to 'Belong with Me' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble'
Lindsay Lohan gave a special shoutout to her on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis
Brian Cox noted that cinema is 'beginning to implode' as superhero franchises dominate the big screen
Late Phil Donahue’s wife Marlo Thomas pays homage to husband after death at 88