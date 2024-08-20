James Wessex to receive major news during Balmoral break

James Wessex, the only son of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, is awaiting big news as he joins the royal family at Balmoral for their summer break.



The 16-year-old Earl of Wessex, who has possible plans to break major royal traditions, appeared for his first GCSE exams.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along Prince William and Kate Middleton with the rest of the family at Balmoral, will be present as the young lad will receives the news about exams in on Thursday, August 22.

The results will be playing a major role in how his academic future will pan out and it will also determine the kind of position he will take on in the royal family, given that he is set to be the Earl of Wessex.

Lady Louise, James’ elder sister, has also been making a few public appearances at big royal events, which may suggest that she may take on some of the responsibilities in the future.

Previously BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that Edward and Sophie have “tried very hard to allow James as normal an upbringing as possible – given his heritage,” adding “by and large, they have succeeded.”

On what the future holds for the young royal, Bond suggested that he is likely “to follow his ambitions and not necessarily take the traditional royal route of military service.”

James will also not be inheriting the title of Duke of Edinburgh, which his father was granted after the death of Prince Philip. For now, James is only set to be the Earl, however, things may change if the monarch decides so.