Madonna rings in new milestone in a heartwarming post

Madonna rings in 66th birthday with Italian blowout bash

Madonna is ringing in her 66th birthday at a blowout bash in Italy, surrounded by all six of her children.

The seven-time Grammy winner took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share a glimpse of her 'perfect' birthday celebration, including an al fresco dinner with Madonna's close friends Steve Klein, James Vu Anh Pham, Daniele Sibilli, James Vu Anh Pham, Luigi Murenu, and Iango Henzi.

She wrote in the caption, "La Dolce Vita."

However, the Queen of Pop shared her spotlight with her son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, as he celebrates his birthday just five days before hers.

Madonna went all out with Rocco's birthday celebrations, surprising the birthday boy with a huge tiramisu.

In the photos, the 66-year-old singer was spotted posing with her children as they sparkled in monochrome looks, hanging out on a balcony.

In addition, the mom-of-six penned a heartwarming note for Rocco in a separate Instagram post on August 11.

She wrote at the time, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO—the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all—your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together.

"Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes.

"Thank you for choosing me again," Madonna added. "I Love you -for Eternity."