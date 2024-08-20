Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh finally granted name change

Shiloh, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter drops father's name

Shiloh, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter got her name change and will now be fully called Shiloh Jolie.



People confirmed that the 18-year-old, originally born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, will now legally go without his father’s last name.

The teenager initiated the filing to drop Pitt as her last name on her 18th birthday in May.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share five other kids other than Shiloh, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.

Before acceptance, Shiloh's petition to change her name was dismissed for later by court due to an incomplete background check.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19,” her lawyer Peter Levine told People in a statement at the time.

“Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date.”

All the while, Pitt was aware of her daughter’s filing.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” a source close to the Wolfs actor told the outlet. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.”