Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new york night out: Queen Bey wows in green

Beyonce and Jay Z in New York for dinner.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a stylish statement during a rare date night in New York City this past Sunday.

The pop superstar turned heads in a retro-inspired ensemble featuring groovy green trousers and a silk headscarf by Pucci.

The look was completed with a matching green striped bag and an oversized blazer draped over a form-fitting black vest top.

Beyoncé’s platinum blonde hair was elegantly styled in a long plait, and she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses.

Jay-Z, complemented his wife’s chic look with a sporty twist, opting for a blue and black tracksuit paired with white trainers.

The couple dined at Lucille, enjoying a sophisticated evening out while showcasing their fashion-forward styles.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a rare and glamorous date night in New York City on Sunday, following a busy evening for the music mogul.

The superstar couple, who tied the knot in 2008, made a grand entrance into the alfresco restaurant Lucille with a full security entourage in tow.

Earlier in the evening, he had been immersed in the excitement surrounding his 40/40 Club pop-up at Fanatics Fest.

The event marks a prelude to his plans to relaunch the iconic 40/40 Club at a new New York City location, with aspirations to integrate sports gambling into the venue.