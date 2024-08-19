Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new york night out: Queen Bey wows in green

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a stylish statement during a rare date night in New York City this past Sunday.
The pop superstar turned heads in a retro-inspired ensemble featuring groovy green trousers and a silk headscarf by Pucci.
The look was completed with a matching green striped bag and an oversized blazer draped over a form-fitting black vest top.
Beyoncé’s platinum blonde hair was elegantly styled in a long plait, and she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses.
Jay-Z, complemented his wife’s chic look with a sporty twist, opting for a blue and black tracksuit paired with white trainers.
The couple dined at Lucille, enjoying a sophisticated evening out while showcasing their fashion-forward styles.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a rare and glamorous date night in New York City on Sunday, following a busy evening for the music mogul.
The superstar couple, who tied the knot in 2008, made a grand entrance into the alfresco restaurant Lucille with a full security entourage in tow.
Earlier in the evening, he had been immersed in the excitement surrounding his 40/40 Club pop-up at Fanatics Fest.
The event marks a prelude to his plans to relaunch the iconic 40/40 Club at a new New York City location, with aspirations to integrate sports gambling into the venue.
Body language expert believes Ben Affleck looks comfortable in Jennifer Garner's company
The Weeknd breaks attendance records in London ahead of Australian return
King Charles' former aid shares truth about Prince Harry, Meghan's royal life and exit
Princess Kate gears up to become the "most senior woman" in the royal family
Suki Waterhouse shares glimpse of memorable moments with Taylor Swift on social media
Prince William prioritises his mental health over ongoing Prince Harry drama