Inside Suri Cruise’s new dorm room at Carnegie Mellon University

Suri Cruise is stepping into college life with a fresh start at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 18-year-old began her move-in process on Sunday and will kick off her classes on August 26.

Sources close to Suri revealed that she’s eager to dive into this new chapter, saying, "Suri wants the full college experience, so she’s giving dorm life a try and will have a roommate. She’s excited for what’s to come."

Gone are the days of living in her mother Katie Holmes' upscale three-bedroom high-rise. Instead, she will reside in Carnegie Mellon’s Donner House, a no-frills, four-story dormitory housing nearly 250 first-year students.

Despite the basic accommodations, Carnegie Mellon’s campus offers some appealing amenities, including a variety of on-campus restaurants serving cappuccinos, croissants, pasta, and smoothies, as well as a state-of-the-art wellness center.

Suri’s new environment promises a blend of academic rigor and vibrant campus life as she embarks on her college journey.

The residence hall offers a variety of room options, from single to triple accommodations, with some rooms featuring two bunk beds to house up to four students.

Most rooms come equipped with essential furniture: a single bed with storage space underneath, a five-drawer chest, a desk with three drawers, and a chair.

Donner House, a traditional four-floor residence hall, houses around 240 first-year students and boasts a large community lounge on its first floor.

The residence hall’s website highlights its community spirit, proudly adopting the blue whale as its mascot.

“What has a bigger heart than a blue whale? (Answer: nothing.),” the site declares, underscoring the close-knit and supportive atmosphere within the large dorm.



