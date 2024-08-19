'Emily in Paris' writer Darren Star reveals when Netflix series will end

Darren Star teases no end in sight for Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'

Darren Star, the writer behind the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, recently shared his thoughts on when he might wrap up the beloved show.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the premiere of the first part of season four, Star hinted that the show’s continuation will depend on audience support.

“I’ll say as long as they’ll have us and as long as our audience is with us,” Star responded when asked how long he will continue the story.

The showrunner also discussed how the series has evolved, with expanding storylines and a growing cast.

“The ensemble and the world just keep broadening and deepening with each season,” he noted. “We’ve got great characters and fun storylines that seem to get more intriguing and dramatic every season.”

Not only is Star still committed to the series, but Lily Collins is as well. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about her deep connection with her on-screen character.

“Honestly, I love playing Emily so much. I really enjoy bringing fresh life to her each season, and she’s taught me a lot about my own life,” Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, reflected, adding, “I love our cast and crew. I’m definitely not done playing Emily.”

The first part of Emily in Paris season four premiered on August 15, with the second part scheduled for release on September 12.