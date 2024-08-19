Suki Waterhouse praises Taylor Swift for her unwavering support: Video

Suki Waterhouse gushes over Taylor Swift for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



On August 18, the Daisy Jones & Six star took to Instagram and posted adorable photos and a brief clip from Taylor’s Eras Tour, which she opened up in her hometown of London on Saturday.

In one of the clips, Suki could be seen dancing to Taylor’s song Karma in the Wembley stadium's stands, swinging her hair from side to side, while another video showed Taylor thanking Suki for her opening set.

“She’s someone I get to call a friend,” said the Cruel Summer hit-maker in the footage.

Taylor told the crowd, “I’ve been such a fan of her music for so long. She absolutely crushed it here tonight, and this was her hometown show.”

“Give it up for Suki Waterhouse!” she added.

In the caption, Suki expressed her gratitude to Taylor for giving her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour!” began Suki.

The songstress said, “Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd.”



“Thank you @taylorswift for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist,” remarked the 32-year-old.

The Good Looking crooner stated, “You are the world’s biggest and brightest star," she added of Swift. "I love you so much.”

In the end, Suki quipped, “My nervous system will never be the same after last night.”