Prince William becomes 'emotionally guarded' when topic of Prince Harry arises

Tensions between the two brothers have risen over the years

Prince William becomes becomes less open and emotionally guarded when the topic of Prince Harry arises

According to GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, since the two brothers are currently not on speaking terms William's "barriers go up" when the Duke of Sussex is mentioned,

Tensions between the two brothers have risen over the years, and it seems that the brothers are not on speaking terms, with Cameron explaining that the Prince of Wales has "other priorities".

Speaking on GB News, Cameron said: "There is really not much of a relationship between Prince William and Harry.

"Whenever I speak to people close to Prince William, the barriers go up when I mention his brother, the Duke of Sussex. They're not on speaking terms.

"The Prince of Wales is in a very similar situation. He has three young children to think about. He's the heir to the throne.

"To be honest, Prince Harry's just not a priority for him, which perhaps is very sad.

"I suppose we'll just have to wait and see if time plays a part in any kind of reconciliation between the two brothers. "

A report in The Sunday Times stated that sources close to William said that Harry will not be invited to his Coronation when the time comes.

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud began when the Duke of Sussex moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

He then criticised the Royal Family heavily and launched several attacks on his brother and the Princess of Wales in the form of interviews and his memoir Spare.

Speaking to the publication, a friend of William’s said: “This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father.

"His brother isn't really something that's discussed."

The source also mentioned that Prince William does not want Prince Harry to attend his future coronation. As the next in line for the throne, William’s decision would send a surprising message to the Sussexes if they were excluded from the event.

It has been reported that Harry attempted to contact his older brother following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, but his efforts were dismissed. During Harry’s latest visit to the UK for an Invictus Games celebration, both William and the King were absent from the event and did not meet with the Duke.