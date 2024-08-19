Ryan Reynolds reminisces first impression of 'favourite actor' Hugh Jackman

A decade later: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revisit their first impressions of each other

Ryan Reynolds looked back fondly to his first encounter with Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.

On Sunday, August 18, Reynolds, 47, continued his series of Instagram tributes to the cast of the latest Deadpool instalment by sharing a heartfelt message about Jackman.

In the detailed post, he also penned his first impression of the Logan star when they met over a decade ago.

"I met him in Sydney around 2007. Back then he was already a movie star and I walked onto set [as] a supporting actor," Reynolds recalled.

"Showing up midway through production isn’t too dissimilar to starting a new school. I was a nervous mess," he compared. "Film sets can have a scary imbalance of power and I remember seeing how he treated every member of the crew with genuine respect and appreciation."

"He made a case that the term 'filmmaker' isn’t just for people with their name on the poster," Reynolds said of Jackman, 55. "I don’t know anyone more thoughtful, and classy than Hugh. He’ll do anything for someone he loves. He’ll do anything for someone he just met."



In his post, Reynolds celebrated how Jackman fulfilled not just the fans’ dreams of seeing Deadpool & Wolverine together in MCU or on screen but also his own.

"In Deadpool & Wolverine Hugh didn’t just make dreams come true for fans of Wolverine. He made MY dreams come true, too. He is THE X-Man," Reynolds added.

Reynolds described Jackman as his "friend and favourite actor" in the lengthy tribute.