KARACHI: On the controversy of "record rains" in Sukkur, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Monday acknowledged the difference between the figures of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the deputy commissioner.

However, the provincial minister attributed the difference to the Sindh government's "own way" of measuring downpours in each taluka. Whereas, he added, the PMD had towers only in specific areas to measure rain.

Ghani's comments came when he was addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly premises.

Contrary to the Met Office report, Ghani backed the district administration’s claim, saying that 281 millimetre rain was recorded in Sukkur city.

“Sukkur received five spells of torrential rains,” he said.

An official statement issued by the provincial authorities said on Sunday that Sukkur recorded record-breaking 290mm of rainfall in just a single day.

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the PMD, on Monday rejected the claim regarding the record-breaking rainfall in Sukkur, terming it "wrong".

"116mm of rain was recorded in Sukkur in 48 hours. [While] Rohri, near Sukkur, recorded 134mm rainfall," he said, speaking with Geo News.

Praising the Sukkur administration, the minister said most of the city’s part was cleared of rainwater, while work on drainage of water in some areas was still underway.

Addressing the opposition’s criticism on accumulation of rainwater in Dadu, he said rain was still lashing the district and the arteries could not be cleared of water during rain.

“Except for Allah (SWT), there’s no power on earth that can keep the land dry while rain is pouring,” he said.

The minister also blamed loadshedding for the local administration’s failure to drain rainwater, saying the government had directed to end power outages. “Water can be drained with pumps, once there will be electricity,” he added.

Saeed Ghani demands permanent relief in electricity price

Demanding permanent relief for citizens, the Sindh local bodies minister mocked the announcement about providing relief to people across Punjab for just two months, saying it was a political showoff.

The minister's comment came in response to the Punjab government’s announcement of providing relief to the masses by slashing Rs14 per unit on electricity bills for two months — August and September.

Ghani said it was the federal government’s responsibility to provide people cost-efficient electricity.

"Rs45 billion are being expended for relief of two months only, while scores of relief works could be done with that Rs45 billion.

"The question is what will happen after two months. The consumers will be paying the same [high] prices," the PPP leader remarked.