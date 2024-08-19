Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan romance is still on: Insider reveals

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan may have hit a rough patch in their relationship but it’s not completely over for the two, sources reveal.

Rumours began swirling that the Espresso singer, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 31, have called it quits after eight months of dating.

However, Keoghan responded to the rumours by a subtle move, by simply liking the Please Please Please songstress’s flirty Instagram post, which showed her posing in baby blue lingerie.

Now, insiders tell People Magazine that the relationship between the pair is “on and off.”

Dating rumours between the two began in December 2023 when they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles.

In February, the couple made their first public appearance at a Grammy Awards afterparty. The two confirmed their relationship a few days later when they were seen sharing a kiss after leaving Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Moreover, after months of skirting around the matter, Carpenter hard-launched their relationship via her music video in which Keoghan played her love-interest.

Carpenter was also asked about her relationship in a June interview with Rolling Stone, in which she answered coyly.

"The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” she told the outlet.

“Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”