Barry Keoghan breaks silence amid Sabrina Carpenter split rumours

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan began dating in late 2023

Barry Keoghan broke his social media silence amid swirling breakup rumours with Sabrina Carpenter.

On Sunday, August 18, the Saltburn star took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with his son, Brando, who is clearly inheriting his father's charm.

"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando," the Irish actor captioned the post, adding a black flag and shamrock emoji, the three-clover leaf symbolises Irish culture and heritage.

Fans were awed with the striking resemblance between the proud father and his two-year-old son.

"He has your eyes," American actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented, echoing sentiments shared by many.

"Aww, Brando is absolutely beautiful. He has your eyes, of course," another user wrote, accompanied by a string of blue heart emojis.



This social media update marks Keoghan’s first post since rumours began circulating about his split with the Espresso hitmaker.

Earlier this month, several reports suggested that the couple, romantically involved since late 2023, had parted ways.

In addition, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship is "on and off," casting doubt on the breakup rumours.

Keoghan, 31, has also subtly quelled the breakup speculations by liking some of 25-year-old Carpenter's recent Instagram posts.