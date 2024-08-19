Gwen Stefani’s three sons rely on stepfather Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton's amazing relationship with Gwen Stefani's sons: Deets inside

Gwen Stefani’s three sons rely on Blake Shelton, who is a step father to all three boys, whom Gwen shares with former partner Gavin Rossdale.



A source told Life & Style magazine, “Those boys lean on Blake and depend on him.”

“Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot,” dished an insider.

The source said, “It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too.”

Blake spoke to the outlet and explained how Gwen’s son changed him “in every possible way”.

“Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know?” stated the 48-year-old.

On July 29, the former The Voice coach was elated to introduce his stepson to the crowd as the audience erupted in cheers.

Blake also opened up about his relations with Gwen as they “are head over heels over each other”.

"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing,” remarked an insider for the couple, who tied the knot in 2021.

The source told the outlet, “They’re more in love than ever.”

“It feels surreal because the time has flown by,” added an insider.

Another source noted, “They are the quintessential opposites-attract type of couple and complement each other in the best ways.”

“People around them didn’t understand the pairing at first, but now they see how strong the love is [between them],” concluded an insider.