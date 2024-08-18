Reese Witherspoon hopes she can help friend Jennifer Aniston find ‘new love’

Reese Witherspoon 'a matchmaker' for friend Jennifer Aniston? More inside

Reese Witherspoon has recently become a matchmaker for her friend and actress Jennifer Aniston.

A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “Reese is playing down this new romance, but it’s obvious she’s very all over him.”

“She totally lights up when she talks about him, and she’s now started saying that Jen needs to find a guy like him,” said an insider after spending time with equity financier Oliver Haarman in NYC.

The source told the outlet, “Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not.”

“A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky,” remarked an insider.

The source stated, “She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”

Another source revealed that Reese wanted to help out her friend Jennifer to find love.

“Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance,” explained an insider.

The source added, “Reese just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance.”