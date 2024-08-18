JK Rowling details about writing her first Harry Potter book

JK Rowling reveals her writing process for first Harry Potter book

JK Rowling has recently dished out details about writing her first popular Harry Potter book and creating a “phenomenon”.



“It’s all a bit of a blur, to be honest,” said the author in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Rowling recalled, “Winning the Smarties Book Prize (in 1997) was a massive moment, and then I got a record advance from America and everything went crazy”

Rowling revealed she took seven years to finish writing the first HP book and seeing it published.

“I kept losing hope and putting it away, but that happened less and less as I worked on it. At a certain point it, or I, caught fire, and I stopped doubting,” stated the author.

Rowling mentioned, “I can remember feeling elated after writing the first Quidditch match, which flowed out of the pen and was barely revised afterwards.”

Reflecting on her feeling, the author explained, “I was overjoyed [when I made the bestsellers list] because it felt like something that happened to real writers.”

“I can’t overstate how timid I was about calling myself a writer,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Rowling told the outlet, “Even after I was published, I hesitated to say it out loud because I’d wanted it for so long and didn’t want to jinx myself.”

For the unversed, Rowling has sold more than 500 million copies across the world and eventually her books turned into a movie franchise worth over $10billion