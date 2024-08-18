Kate, William's move to Frogmore Cottage in doubt due to Meghan's legacy

Kate and William would consider it disrespectful to move into Frogmore Cottage

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly set to decline moving into a royal residence because the future Queen "won't relocate to a place redesigned by Meghan."

The couple is expected to change residences soon, especially since Prince Andrew, who is resisting moving out, may be displaced from Royal Lodge by King Charles to accommodate the Prince and Princess of Wales.

GB News' Anne Diamond mentioned that it may not only be Andrew resisting relocation.

After discussing with former royal reporter Michael Cole about the possibility of William and Kate moving into Frogmore Cottage, the former UK home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Diamond revealed that Kate would "not move to a property redesigned by Meghan Markle."

She said: "It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan and not William either.

"Because other stories around today are saying that William has made it very clear to his friends that when his time comes for his coronation, he will not be inviting Harry."

Earlier this year, King Charles asked the Duke of York to vacate the Royal Lodge to allow Kate and William to move in with their family.

However, the Duke of York is resisting this request, citing a 75-year lease agreement he signed with the Crown Estate in 2003. Since losing public police protection in 2022, Prince Andrew's private security has been funded privately by King Charles.

According to the Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.



A palace insider told the UK newspaper: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge, because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”

Sources added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”