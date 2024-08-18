King Charles decides to offer Prince Harry some relief

Prince Harry established the Invictus Games during his time as a working royal

King Charles is anticipated to extend a significant gesture to Prince Harry by bringing the Invictus Games back to the UK, according to a source close to the monarch.

Prince Harry, who established the Invictus Games during his time as a working royal, has continued to support the competition despite stepping away from his royal duties.

Last month, Prince Harry revealed that the Invictus Games will return to the UK in 2027. The inaugural games were held in London in 2014, and earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex hosted an anniversary event at St Paul's Cathedral to commemorate the occasion.

While no members of the Royal Family attended the anniversary event in May, the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham might see UK-based royals participating. Birmingham was selected over Washington, DC, as the host city from the final two contenders.

King Charles, who attended the first Invictus Games a decade ago when he was Prince of Wales, is expected to be present at the games in Birmingham, according to a friend of the monarch.

They told The Times: "I think he would acknowledge it would be a good thing to go to. He would not want to look punitive."

Meghan Markle's presence at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham seems doubtful unless there is an upgrade in Harry's security. In July, Prince Harry expressed concerns about the security arrangements provided to him in the UK, which has led him to decide not to bring Meghan back to the country.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is anticipated to attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada with Harry.

During their visit to Colombia, the couple met with Invictus Games athletes on the second day of their trip. Prince Harry participated in a volleyball match, while Meghan praised the athletes, describing them as "all so incredible to watch."