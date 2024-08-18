Shocking Meghan Markle rumor could devastate Royal family

The current issue of Closer magazine, featuring the headline "I Found a Hotter Husband on My Hen Do," might not exactly be a beacon of journalistic integrity, but it has sparked interest amid a slow news cycle this summer.



With the royal family retreating north for their seasonal pursuits, including some bird shooting and avoiding local politicians, it’s no surprise that Meghan Markle has become the focus of speculation once again.

This time, the buzz centers around the possibility of Meghan writing a book.

While rumors about the Duchess of Sussex penning a tell-all have circulated for years, the timing seems more critical than ever.

With over five months having passed since she introduced her nascent lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), via a retro-style Instagram video, there’s still no official launch date, no products to purchase, and no visible staff.

As Meghan and Prince Harry approach what some might consider their "last roll of the dice," the speculation about a potential book release takes on a new urgency.

Prince Harry has endured a challenging year, with multiple setbacks tarnishing his public image.

The African Parks charity, with which he is closely associated, faces serious allegations of abuse by its guards.

Additionally, he received significant backlash when announced as the recipient of a prestigious public service award, raising further doubts about his current standing.

The Sussexes are desperately in need of a win. This week, they embarked on a four-day trip to Colombia, which has been described as "quasi royal" given their current lack of official diplomatic status.

In Colombia, Harry and Meghan embraced their strengths—charming, hugging, and delivering speeches—showing off their talents and subtly reminding the monarchy of what it lost when they left.