Comedy legend Patt Shea passes away on her 93rd birthday

Patt Shea, a pioneering comedy writer and longtime collaborator of Norman Lear, passed away on April 12, her 93rd birthday, at her Sherman Oaks home due to natural causes.

Her son, Michael Shea, a director and assistant director, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that the family delayed publicly announcing her death until this week.

"Patt Shea was a trailblazer in comedy writing," Michael said. "Her success as a writer in groundbreaking sitcoms was only matched by her generosity and compassion for people."

She was married to director Jack Shea for 59 years until his passing in 2013.

Her writing career spanned decades, with her first credit on The Jeffersons in 1977. She worked extensively with Norman Lear, contributing to iconic shows like All in the Family, Sanford, and Mama Malone.

Shea's writing partnership with Harriett Weiss yielded the memorable final episode of All in the Family, Too Good Edith, earning her a Humanitas Prize nomination.

She went on to co-create and write for Archie Bunker's Place and Gloria, working alongside stars like Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton.

Born Patricia Catherine Carmody in Sacramento in 1931, Shea grew up in a realtor's family and attended Immaculate Heart College, where she met her future husband, Jack.

The couple moved to Los Angeles in 1953, starting a lifelong partnership in both life and work.