'Lawyer-to-be' Kim Kardashian advocates for jailed singer David Jassy

Kim Kardashian gives nod to jailed musician David Jassy

Kim Kardashian is giving a nod to formerly imprisoned singer David Jassy.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to pay a tribute to the music artist, who performed under the stage name Dawda.

She wrote in the caption, “David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and Ear Hustle podcast.”

The 43-year-old billionaire said that she is “proud he is home and making music,” right where he should be.

While she congratulated him over his release, the reality star also raved about his song Get Your Number.

Dedicating herself to prison and criminal justice reform, the mogul previously shared an update on her law school journey.

She shared a glimpse of her study material at law school alongside a caption that read, “I can't deal w all these f****** hearsay exceptions! My least favorite subject in law school!”

The lawyer-to-be started her law school journey back in 2019, following in the steps of her late father Robert Kardashian.