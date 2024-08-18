‘The Leopard’ star Alain Delon dies at 88

Alain Delon died on Sunday, August 18, at the age of 88

Alain Delon, the iconic French actor renowned for his roles in some of the greatest European films of the 1960s and '70s, has passed away at the age of 88.

Several outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Delon died on Sunday, August 18, at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and family.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father," the family said in a statement, as per AFP. "He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family."

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but Delon had been in declining health in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.

Delon's illustrious career spanned over more than three decades. He rose to prominence for his roles in acclaimed films such as The Leopard (1963), His Brothers (1960), René Clément’s Purple Noon (1960), Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Eclipse (1962), Joseph Losey’s Mr. Klein (1976), and Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samouraï (1967) and The Red Circle (1970).

He was often referred to as "the male Brigitte Bardot" and appeared in more than 30 films during the 1970s, though his output during that decade was less critically celebrated than his earlier work.