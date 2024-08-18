Elizabeth Debicki weighs in on 'The Crown' ending: 'Intricately done'

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki believes that The Crown has concluded on a high note and should remain as is.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the actress, who portrayed Princess Diana in the Netflix series, shared her thoughts on the show's ending and the idea of any potential follow-ups.

"I think it ended in the right place," Debicki told the publication. "It respected its own cycle in a way."

She praised the show's writer and creator, Peter Morgan, for his exceptional work in wrapping up the series.

"I don’t really like the word 'journey,' but it was a significant one for people to embark on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly," the MaXXXine actress said.

"I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done," she added.

Debicki portrayed Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown, which revolved around the last years of Princess of Wales’,leading up to her tragic car crash in August 1997.