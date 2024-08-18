Kate Middleton surprises fans with latest outing: 'Biggest honour'

Kate Middleton surprises fans with latest public appearance

Princess Kate has delighted royal fans by appearing in public alongside her family during the summer holidays.

The Princess of Wales was recently spotted at a Nerf gun party in Norfolk with Prince William and their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Norfolk Nerf Parties boss Georgina Barron said it was a "biggest honour" to host the royal family.

While recalling the "unforgettable" experience, she said, "I was called to the production team's office and told that a very special VIP family had requested to play Nerf wars."

Georgina added, "The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children."

"Prince Louis was shouting with glee, ‘Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!' I'm still in awe of what a memorable experience we had," the host of the party further shared.

Moreover, Georgina revealed that no photographs were taken as Kate and William wanted to enjoy themselves with their children like "any other normal family."