Justin Baldoni sends strong message amid Blake Lively feud rumours

Justin Baldoni makes first public appearance amid Blake Lively feud rumours

Blake Lively’s co-star Justin Baldoni stepped out for the first time amid the drama surrounding their new film It Ends With Us.

The 40-year-old filmmaker was adamant to send a clear message, making a public appearance in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, August 17.

Justin, who plays a troubled character in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, was spotted packing on PDA with his wife Emily Baldoni during their outing as per the DailyMail.

Despite the heat surrounding the highly-acclaimed film, the director appeared carefree and unfazed, sidestepping any questions or concerns.

Baldoni exuded a carefree spirit as he affectionately wrapped his arms around his wife's waist, sharing a tender and lingering kiss with her.

In addition, the couple was also accompanied by their two children, daughter Maiya and son Maxwell.

The actor, who is widely known for his role on the hit series Jane the Virgin, shrugged off the drama with a huge grin on his face.

Meanwhile, Lively is steering clear of the rumored feud, and her pals Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have no plans to publicly address the issue.