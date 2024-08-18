Queen Camilla’s inspiring response to UK riots revealed

How King Charles' wife embraces her love for reading.

As the UK begins to recover from the recent riots, the scars of the unrest remain, particularly for communities like those affected by the devastating fire at Spellow Library in Liverpool.

The blaze, which consumed the library, left behind a trail of destruction, reducing precious books and technical equipment to ashes.

In the wake of this tragedy, a wave of support has emerged, with numerous authors stepping forward to replenish the library’s lost resources.

Among the generous donors is Queen Camilla, whose contribution has now been revealed by Liverpool’s Mayor, Steve Rotherham.

In a letter, the Mayor expressed profound gratitude for the Queen’s kindness, sharing that she has donated 70 books to aid in the library’s recovery.

"I’d like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Queen Camilla for her thoughtful letter and gift of books," Rotherham wrote.

"Her generosity provides a much-needed boost for the people of the city region during this challenging time."

Camilla has made a significant contribution to help restore Liverpool's Spellow Library, which was severely damaged by recent riots.

The Queen's gift, revealed by Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotherham, consists of 70 books, including cherished children's classics like The Tale of Peter Rabbit and The Tiger Who Came to Tea, as well as thought-provoking reads for adults such as Lessons in Chemistry, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Book Thief.

Mayor Rotherham praised the Queen's gesture, noting that it stands as a beacon of hope amidst the devastation. "Her Majesty's gift, along with the support from hundreds of authors and thousands of others, reminds us that the good in this world far outweighs the bad," Rotherham said.

"It strengthens our resolve to unite and rebuild in the wake of these tragic events."