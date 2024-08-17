Maya Jama hosts lavish Ibiza party on private jet with nobu menu and champagne

Maya Jama's 30th birthday celebration in private jet.

Maya Jama took her 30th birthday celebrations to new heights by flying a group of friends to Ibiza on a private jet, continuing her extravagant festivities on Friday.

After a glamorous celebration at Belvedere in London with her celebrity friends, the Love Island host added an extra touch of luxury by jetting off to the sunny Balearic island.

The group, who traveled with Sandbanks Jets, enjoyed a sumptuous menu from the renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu while toasting with champagne.

They donned masks featuring her face throughout the flight.

Upon arriving in Spain, Maya was welcomed with a hotel room adorned with pink and silver balloons and a cheeky card reading, "Hangovers now last three days!"

The festivities began with a show-stopping appearance on Wednesday at Belvedere in London, where Maya turned heads in a daring Di Petsa latex cut-out dress.

The figure-hugging minidress, paired with towering heels and gold hoop earrings, set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Surrounded by friends including Big Brother host AJ Odudu and Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens, the model was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" as a female friend carried a magnificent two-tier white cake towards her, candles flickering in anticipation.

Maya’s joy was evident as she danced with a glass of wine in hand before blowing out the candles.

The evening continued with a lavish three-course dinner under candlelight.

The personalized menu featured calamari fritti as a starter, followed by a choice of sea bass fillet, Italian spiced chicken, or prime beef fillet for the main course, all beautifully presented with pink flowers as centerpieces.